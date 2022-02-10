Police Impound Vehicles Used In Sh700,000 Robbery in Nyali

Detectives from Nyali are holding two vehicles they believe were used by a group of criminals who broke into a Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) vehicle in the area on Sunday.

The hoodlums pretended to be innocent motorists in the two vehicles before forcing their way into a KICD Toyota Prado at the Nyali City Mall, said Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The robbers would then proceed to take things worth Sh700,000.

Sleuths finally traced down the automobiles after examining CCTV footage gathered from the mall, only to learn that they belonged to an automobile hiring service, which had loaned them out to the accused thieves before to the aforementioned incident.

“However, the detectives established that seated behind the wheels at the time were loyal and peace-loving Kenyan citizens, who had separately hired the vehicles to use in running personal errands within the coastal suburbs,” said DCI.

Further investigations revealed that on the fateful day when the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) vehicle was broken into, the intercepted cars had been hired out to different persons who turned to be felons,” added DCI.

As the quest for the suspects continues, the automobile rental service has been summoned to the Nyali DCI offices.

