Police Impound Gov’t Vehicles With Fake Number Plates During Machakos By-election Campaigns

Police in Machakos have impounded three County government vehicles fitted with fake number plates in the ongoing senatorial by-election campaigns.

Reports indicate that the vehicles were among those that were being used by Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) candidate Mutua Katuku in his campaigns yesterday.

The vehicles with Katuku’s posters were impounded at Mitamboni junction along Kathiani – Machakos road at around 6:30pm.

The vehicles real registration numbers according to Nationa Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) are KBL 650E Toyota saloon belonging to Anas Motors Limited, KCA 958F roller/grader/combined harvester belonging to Machakos county government and KBE 712L lorry/truck belonging to Ndovu Builder and General Contractors Ltd.

The seized vehicles were taken to Machakos police station.

Some of the vehicles, police said, had been used by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, in the past.

Mutua is the Maendeleo Chap Chap party boss.

The incident comes days after former Vice President and Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka accused the governor of using County government resources to campaign for Katuku.

The vocal governor is yet to publicly comment on the recent incident.

Wiper, Maendeleo Chap Chap and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party officials have been traversing Machakos County to campaign for their candidates ahead of the by-election slated for March 18.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Senator Kabaka in December 2020.

