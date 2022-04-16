Police Impound Bhang Worth Over Sh1.2 Million in Kibwezi

Detectives have launched a manhunt for suspected drug traffickers in kibwezi sub-county. The thugs who driving along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway got into an accident before fleeing the scene, leaving their stash behind.

Police say the suspects in two motor vehicles were driving dangerously before they were flagged down. The drivers declined to stop and engaged the cops in a chase.

On reaching Kaanga area, which is six kilometers away, one of the vehicles, a Probox Reg. No. KDC 105C was involved in an accident with a Truck Reg. No. KCY 063W- ZF 2641 Mercedes Benz.

According to the police, the driver was trying to overtake the truck from the wrong side and hit the trucks rear tyres. The driver stopped and fled the scene, leaving behind thousands of rolled bhang which was recovered by the police.

The second car, a Probox, Reg. No. KCX 521X was found abandoned two kilometers away inside the Tsavo East National Park. Thousands of cannabis sativa sacks were also recovered from the scene.

“This is the second successful operation on drugs trafficking along Nairobi-Mombasa highway. Massive haul of cannabis sativa intercepted in two Probox vehicles heading towards Mombasa,” Makueni County Police Commander said while confirming the incident to KNA on Friday.

“There was 4600 sticks stuffed in sacks in the car valued at sh 460,000 and the other vehicle had 940 sticks in 10 sacks weighing 24 kgs each valued at sh 814,000,” said Makueni County Police Commander while confirming the incident to KNA on Friday

He added that the second vehicle was found with assistance from the Kenya Wildlife Service chopper within the Tsavo East National Park. One suspect going by the name Caan Yaah was arrested and will be arraigned in court on April 19.

The county commander said NTSA will verify the vehicle registration numbers on Tuesday to determine if they are genuine and find out the real owners of the cars.

