Police Hunting for German National After Girlfriend is Discovered Dead in Kilifi Apartment

Police are looking for a German national after his girlfriend was found dead under the bed at their Kilifi apartment.

Krabbe Dietter Gunther is said to have fought with his Kenyan girlfriend, Cynthia Anyango Otieno, on Wednesday night at around 10 pm.

The next day, witnesses told authorities, Mr Gunther was seen leaving the apartment in Mdomodoni kwa Chief area of Mtwapa, with two bags in hand at around 5 pm.

Curious neighbors peeped through the window and found the deceased’s body wrapped in a white bedsheet. They then alerted the police.

Confirming the incident was Kilifi South Sub-County Police Commander Mohammed Wako who noted that Anyango was indeed sharing the apartment with the 58-year-old foreigner.

The departed 24-year-old woman had allegedly moved into the apartment in December 2020 and was later joined by her suspected killer.

“Blood was still oozing from the nose and mouth when we found it. We are looking for Gunther for questioning,” said Wako. He added that the body had injuries at the back of the head and neck.

“We have circulated the details of the suspect to police stations countrywide to aid in tracing the suspect who is a person of interest as of now.”

Police have since recovered an alien German card with Gunther’s name on it.

