Police Hunting For Two Prisoners Who Escaped While Being Escorted To The Toilet

Police authorities are hunting for two prisoners who managed to escape from Ekerenyo Police Station.

Reports indicate that the two, Abdul Hassan and Jared Getangi escaped while being escorted to the toilet by Constable Michale Sifuna.

Apparently, the duo was being escorted to a toilet that is 50 meters from the police station before they mysteriously unlocked the handcuffs and started running.

Efforts by police officers to pursue them were futile as they dashed into unknown destinations.

Abdul Hassan had been detained for malicious damage offense. On the other hand, Jared Getangi was being held for being in possession of stored government property.

Authorities have called on the public to help identify the suspects and bring them to book.

In a different account of events two weeks ago, police were hunting for a robbery with violence suspect who escaped while in custody.

Read: Police Hunt for Robbery with Violence Suspect who Escaped from Custody in Mombasa

Ngalaa Hassan is said to have fled Mombasa Law Courts on Monday after the presiding judge revoked bail.

Hassan is facing charges of assault and robbery with violence in Likoni. He had been re-arrested after absconding court.

Shortly after the judge set aside his bail, the suspect asked to visit the lavatories within the court precincts. An officer who escorted the suspect to the washrooms uncuffed him and allowed him into the facilities.

Moments later, Hassan is said to have made a run for it. On his way out of the washrooms, he is said to have shoved the guard to the ground.

He scaled the fence and disappeared into the neighborhood. Efforts to raise alarm proved futile.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu