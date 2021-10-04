Police Hunting for 9 Prisoners who Escaped from Custody in Bomet

Police are looking for nine prisoners who escaped from custody in Bomet by cutting metal grills at the back of the cells.

According to the authorities, the nine had been arrested for committing various offenses and were set to be arraigned in court today, October 4, 2021.

The nine included 5 adults and 4 juveniles, Bomet Central Sub-county Police Boss Omar Imamai has confirmed.

The circumstances under which the prisoners escaped are also under investigation with the officers who were on duty put on the spot.

“Bomet and Kericho prisons don’t have a facility for juveniles, so juvenile prisoners held or having pending cases before court are held in stations instead of the prison, that’s why we had the four in our custody,” said the police boss.

In a different account of events last week, 14 prisoners escaped from the Nanyuki GK Maximum Prison. A manhunt later led to the recapture of 8 with 6 others still missing.

The six who are missing are Mareri Tetkor from Rumuruti, Nangoye Lenawaso and Lereiyo Lekiare from Samburu, all of whom have been convicted for murder. Others were Francis Nduati and Patrick Fundi from Laikipia and James Sike from Turkana were in for robbery with violence.

The escapees had cut through the doors with a hacksaw before scaling the perimeter wall.

