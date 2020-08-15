in NEWS

Police Hunt For Two Suspects Who Fled After Dumping Sack Of Weapons

DCI detectives have launched a manhunt for two suspects who dumped a sack with weapons inside.

In a tweet, the DCI said the suspects fled the scene of incident after being approached by officers from Nginyang Police Station who were on patrol on the Chemoligot – Marigat Road.

“Acting on intelligence, officers from DCI and Nginyang Police Station went on patrol duties along Chemoligot – Marigat Rd where they encountered a suspected motorcycle Reg No KMDX 467X with two occupants who on being challenged to stop- escaped, leaving the motorcycle with a sack,” DCI tweeted.

The officers challenged the two motorcycle (Reg No KMDX 467X) occupants to stop but instead they dumped a sack.

Upon inspecting it, the police officers discovered three G3 rifles, three AK47 rifles, six magazines and 169 rounds of ammunition.

“On searching the contents of the sack, the @DCI_Kenya detectives found three G3 rifles and three AK47 rifles, all with six magazines. Also recovered were 169 rounds of ammunition. Search for the escaped individuals is still on.”

The suspects fled, leaving behind the motorcycle and sack.

