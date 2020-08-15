Police Hunt For Two Suspects Who Fled After Dumping Sack Of Weapons

DCI detectives have launched a manhunt for two suspects who dumped a sack with weapons inside.

In a tweet, the DCI said the suspects fled the scene of incident after being approached by officers from Nginyang Police Station who were on patrol on the Chemoligot – Marigat Road.

“Acting on intelligence, officers from DCI and Nginyang Police Station went on patrol duties along Chemoligot – Marigat Rd where they encountered a suspected motorcycle Reg No KMDX 467X with two occupants who on being challenged to stop- escaped, leaving the motorcycle with a sack,” DCI tweeted.

The officers challenged the two motorcycle (Reg No KMDX 467X) occupants to stop but instead they dumped a sack.

Upon inspecting it, the police officers discovered three G3 rifles, three AK47 rifles, six magazines and 169 rounds of ammunition.

The suspects fled, leaving behind the motorcycle and sack.

