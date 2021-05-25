Police Hunt for Robbery with Violence Suspect who Escaped from Custody in Mombasa

Police are hunting for a robbery with violence suspect who escaped while in custody.

Ngalaa Hassan is said to have fled Mombasa Law Courts on Monday after the presiding judge revoked bail.

Hassan is facing charges of assault and robbery with violence in Likoni. He had been re-arrested after absconding court.

Shortly after the judge set aside his bail, the suspect asked to visit the lavatories within the court precincts. An officer who escorted the suspect to the washrooms uncuffed him and allowed him into the facilities.

Moments later, Hassan is said to have made a run for it. On his way out of the washrooms, he is said to have shoved the guard to the ground.

He scaled the fence and disappeared into the neighbourhood. Efforts to raise alarm proved futile.

In April, Mkomani ward representative Yahya Ahmed Shee was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years behind bars for attempting to aid a prison break for convicted drug traffickers in 2017.

Lamu principal magistrate Allan Temba handed the county assembly legislator a four-year jail term and an alternative fine of Sh400,000 for the fourth and fifth concurrent counts where he was found guilty of preventing the police from executing their duty contrary to Section 103(a) of the National Police Service Act.

For the last count, the MCA was handed an 18-month sentence after he was found guilty of being in breach of Section 80 of the Penal Code by unlawfully taking part in a riot outside the Lamu law courts on June 2, 2017.

On April 31, however, the MCA successfully appealed his sentencing and was released on Sh300,000 bail.

