Police Hunt for Gang That Robbed Chinese National Sh5.2 Million on Mombasa Road

A group is being sought by police for robbing a Chinese national of Sh5.2 million that he was taking to a bank in Nairobi’s South B area.

The victim, Shan Xiu Min, an accountant at a firm in the city, said the indicated sum was to be deposited at a local bank along Mombasa Road.

At the time of the incident, Mr Min was in the company of a driver. When they arrived in the Bellevue area at 11 a.m. on Thursday, the driver pulled down and claimed he had been flagged down by police.

After branching off Mombasa Road into South B estate, almost a kilometer from the highway, the driver came to a halt.

During this time, two men armed with knives approached the car and threw the Chinese out before driving away with the driver.

The incident is being investigated, according to Nairobi deputy police chief James Mugera.

He believes the attack was carried out by insiders. Mr Mugera said efforts to track down the driver are ongoing.

“We are investigating it, but it seems the said thieves knew about the money,” he said.

Elsewhere, a 61-year-old woman is being held by police on suspicion of obtaining up to Sh1.4 million from unsuspecting Kenyans under the guise of assisting them in joining the Kenya Prisons Service during the just finished recruitment in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The funds came from at least four persons who wanted their relatives to join the military.

Fake calling letters were sent to them, instructing them to report to the police.

The woman was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, when police requested an extension of her detention under a miscellaneous application to allow them to continue their investigation.

