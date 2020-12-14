Gang Raids Manu Chandaria’s Muthaiga Home, Steal Sh600,000

Police are pursuing a gang of 8 that raided industrialist Manu Chandaria’s Muthaiga home on Monday at around 1 am.

Outside the residence was an armed Administration Police officer and three security guards.

Police who responded to a distress call from the heavily guarded home found the three guards tied up with ropes.

The Administration Police officer on duty is said to have lost his G3 rifle during the morning incident.

The four have been taken in for questioning, Nairobi regional police boss Yakub Rashid has confirmed.

He also told reporters that the officer’s rifle has since been recovered.

“We are investigating the incident. We will know the truth in a short while,” he said.

The family was unharmed but is said to have lost Sh600,000 and jewellery of unknown value.

The gang allegedly escaped through the neighbouring Karura forest, some with gunshot injuries, police said.

According to Chandaria, he heard a loud bang coming from the entrance. When he woke up to check he was met by two thugs in his bedroom.

They were armed with a pistol and a cutter, he said. They demanded for cash prompting him to show them where the safe was.

They then fired in the air forcing Chandaria and his family to take cover.

Police recovered two spent cartridges.

Detectives are probing whether the incident was a case of collusion or a normal robbery.

