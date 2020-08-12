Police Hunt For Two Armed Men That Shot Woman In Mombasa

Mombasa police are searching for a gang that shot dead an M-Pesa agent on Friday along Moi Avenue.

CCTV footage shows that the incident took place at around 8.30 am.

The victim, Winnie Ombese worked at Shash Limited and was on the material day headed to the bank to deposit earnings from the previous day when she was attacked.

Her assailants were on a motorbike when they tried to snatch her bag. She tried to run away but the gun brandishing thugs got hold of the bag.

Ombese, was shot twice in the chest. She died as she was being rushed to the Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Mombasa.

Police believe the armed men had been trailing the deceased and had prior information about her whereabouts.

A man who witnessed the incident has been hospitalised due to shock.

“He saw the robbers attacking the woman, he retreated and on seeing the woman being shot he fainted, he just recently started talking after taking him to hospital,” Juliana Bahati, a shop attendant at Express Area said.

Mombasa DCI boss Anthony Muriithi said the two men made away with an unknown amount of money.

He did however note that they are following leads that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Eye witnesses have been urged to come forward with information that could help expedite the process.

