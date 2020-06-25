Police Hunt For Ex-Wajir Senator Abdirahman Ali’s Driver After He Allegedly Disappeared With Sh2.1 Million

Police are searching for former Wajir senator Abdirahman Ali Hassan’s driver who is said to have disappeared with some Sh2.1 million.

According to a police report, Joel Musyoki made away with the cash after dropping off his boss at Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) on Wednesday at around 3.30pm.

The money was in a rucksack that had been placed in the rear seat of the Toyota Landcruiser Reg No. KBU 262A.

The vehicle was discovered near Nyayo House with the keys but the money and Mr Musyoki were missing.

“The driver left for an unknown destination. Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near Nyayo House with the keys. No money was recovered,” a statement read.

The former legislator reported the matter at DCI Parliament under OB No. 23/25/6/2020.

“The suspect is still at large. A team from DCI Central is in pursuit of the case,” the police report read in part.

Hassan served as Wajir’s first senator from 2013 to 2017. He was also the deputy minority leader during the same period.

Before Senate, he was the member of Parliament for Wajir South from 2002 to 2010.

