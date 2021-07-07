Police To Hold Suspect in Quiver Lounge Shooting Dickson Mararo for 7 Days

Dickson Njanja Mararo, the prime suspect in a Friday night shooting at Quiver Lounge will remain in custody for 7 days to allow completion of investigations, a court has ruled.

On Tuesday, Milimani Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul heard that the investigating authorities would need fourteen days to record statements, retrieve CCTV footages and prepare a cyber-forensic report.

The DPP through State Counsel Evelyne Onunga told the court that two victims of the shooting had been discharged from the hospital namely, Constable Lawrence Muturi attached to Kasarani police station and Felistus Nzisa a waitress at the club.

Constable Festus Musyoka attached to Starehe police station the court heard that was still undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Investigating officer Geoffrey Ndatho said he was probing an attempted murder case, adding that Mr Mararo is yet to be processed for fingerprints.

“The officer is yet to retrieve the CCTV footage for a cyber forensic report, record statement from crucial witnesses, obtain a medical report of the victims and obtain a report from Ballistic examiners,” said Ndatho in an affidavit filed in court.

