Police Officer Harasses Journalist Hours Before Dusk Till Dawn Curfew

A Nation journalist was on Friday harassed by a cop in Mombasa.

In a clip doing rounds online, the journo Peter Wainaina was being beaten by a police officer at around 5pm, two hours before the dusk till dawn curfew imposed by the government.

The reporter who was only doing his job, pleaded with the officer who instead asked to go home.

“It’s not even 6pm,” Wainaina said.

To this the officer said, “You want us to wait for 6pm yet stones are being thrown at us?”

The curfew did however exempt media practitioners.

Others also allowed outside during the curfew are; Medical professionals and health workers, National security, administration and coordination officers, Public health and sanitation officers in county governments, Licensed pharmacies and drug stores, Licensed broadcasters and media houses.

Others are; Kenya Power and Lighting Company, Food dealers, distributors and wholesalers of farm produce, Licensed supermarkets, mini markets and hypermarkets, Licensed distributors and retailers of petroleum oil products and lubricants, Licensed telecom operators and service providers, Licensed banks, financials institutions and service providers, The fire brigade and other emergency responsive services, and Licensed security firms.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has condemned the act. He has also noted that action will be taken against the officer.

The curfew is meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Kenya has confirmed 31 cases of COVID-19 with two patients admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A patient with a pre-existing condition did however die on Thursday.

