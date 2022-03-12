Police Halt Crackdown on Boda Bodas to Allow Reorganization

The National Police Service (NPS) has halted the crackdown on Boda bodas across different parts of the country to create room for reorganization.

Through a statement, the Police said the move is to give room to the government to reorganiza the sector through a multi-sectoral committee working on a framework of implementation.

The ban of Boda bodas operating in Nairobi CBD however still remains in force as they are urged to comply with all the requirements earlier advised.

“The ban on boda bodas operating within the Nairobi CBD remains strictly in force. All boda bodas operators and riders are advised to comply with all requirements in due course,” the statement reads.

Enforcement of compliance of traffic law by public transport motor cycles aka Boda boda crackdown has been stopped. This is to give room to government to reorganize the sector through a multi sectoral committee working on a framework of implementation. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 12, 2022

Read: Boda boda Operators Given 90 Days to Register, Obtain Licences

Following the assault of a female motorist along Forest Road last week, the government had intensified their crackdown on boda bodas across the country to weed out the goons.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had directed that all boda boda operators across the country to re-register afresh with compliance with NTSA requirements.

The stance however changed with the motorists required to hold a smart driving license within 90 days. Their particulars were also to be verified accordingly.

They were directed to register at Huduma Centres free of charge for the next 90 days effective March 12, 2022.

Interior CS Fed Matiang’i also directed Nairobi regional commissioner Kangethe Thuku to engage operators on a monthly basis and listen to their grievances

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...