Police Gun Down Two Thugs Stealing From Pedestrians Along Manyanja Road

Police on Thursday night gunned down two thugs stealing from unsuspecting pedestrians along Manyanja Road.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the thugs who were riding on a motorcycle (KMFB 373Q) had before the incident accosted a pedestrian and stolen valuables of unknown value.

“Last night at around 9:45 p.m, officers on routine patrol gunned down two armed criminals who were robbing unsuspecting pedestrians off their valuables, along Manyanja Road,” Kinoti tweeted.

The duo riding a motorcycle KMFB 373Q, had just accosted a pedestrian & robbed him off his valuables, before our hawk eyed officers pounced on them. pic.twitter.com/cseFDesxa6 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 18, 2020

Earlier, the thugs had snatched a handbag from a woman.

Officers recovered two pistols from the criminals, three rounds of 9mm calibre and a knife.

He added, “The scene has been processed by crime scene experts as other Police processes ensue.”

Kinoti urged Kenyans to be vigilant as Christmas festivities begin.

“We urge members of the public to be cautious and on high alert, since criminals take advantage of Christmas and other festivities to commit crime,” he said.