Police Gun Down Three-member Gang linked to Series of Robbery Cases in Eldoret

Police have gunned down a three-member gang linked to a series of robbery cases in Eldoret and its environment in the last couple of weeks.

The gang members were shot down on Sunday night where a rifle loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition recovered.

Police reports indicate that in the last four weeks alone, the gang orchestrated several robberies among them the murder of Peter Kamau Njeri, the owner of Blessed Selection Supermarket.

For instance, they ran their operation in a group of five where two would conduct raids while the remaining members organized for the escape from the scenes of crime.

“With the same modus operandi, our officers quickly linked these robberies to this particular AK47 rifle-wielding gang. In one of the cases, they were clearly captured on CCTV,” a senior detective is quoted by a local publication.

Cases of insecurity and increased crimes have been on the rise amid the pandemic, with experts linking it to unemployment and tough economic times.

Last week, Rift Valley Regional Police Commander George Natembeya imposed a dusk till dawn curfew in three counties due to increased cases of insecurity.

Addressing the press, Natembeya announced that the 6AM to 6PM curfew will be imposed in Baringo North, Turkana East and Laikipia effective April 7, 2021.

This, Natembeya said was due to increased insecurity in the region that has led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the last couple of days.

“We have decided that even though the 30 days allowance was to end on April 23, we do not have time to wait. We have decided to restore the security operation which shall begin tomorrow. The operation this time will be more lethal,” he said.

