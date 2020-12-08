Police Gun Down Six Suspected Gangsters In Nakuru Foiled Robbery

Six suspected gangsters were on Monday killed in a shoot-out with police officers in Section 58, Nakuru East Sub-County.

Police said two others escaped with gunshot wounds after they were ambushed while on a mission to commit a robbery in Nakuru town.

Confirming the incident, Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer Anthony Sunguti, who led the operation, said the officers were acting on a tip-off.

The officer said the gunmen, who were driving a Toyota Probox car, were trailed from Nairobi after the police tracked their phone conversations.

Police suspect that the car had been stolen from Nairobi.

“We received a report of a planned robbery operation within Nakuru and mobilised our officers together with the Kenya Police with a view to preventing crime. They were spotted and challenged to stop but they refused, so our officers intercepted their vehicle at Section 58 where the exchange of fire ensued,” said Sunguti.

During the operation, police recovered firearms including a homemade gun, a police pocket phone, handcuffs and several rounds of ammunition.

The police have launched investigations to establish the identities of the dead suspects and also nab the other two suspects who are still at large.

Members of the public have been urged to share any information that may lead to arrest of other criminals.

