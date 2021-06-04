Police Gun Down Robbery Suspect in Buruburu, Hunt on for Two Others

A robbery suspect was on Thursday night fatally wounded in Buruburu Shopping Centre, Nairobi, by police over links to criminal activities.

In a statement released on Friday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the deceased and his two accomplices had stolen valuables from members of the public who were rushing home to beat the nationwide 10pm curfew.

The incident happened at around 9:30pm.

DCI said officers who were on patrol got wind of the incident and responded swiftly just as the robbers staged their escape using a motorcycle whose registration number plate was missing.

But upon arrival, the George Kinoti-led directorate said, one of the armed robbers who was a pillion passenger on the getaway motorcycle, fired at the officers.

A robbery suspect was last night at around 9:30pm, gunned down by Police officers, moments after terrorizing residents at BuruBuru shopping centre. The suspect and his two accomplices had stolen valuables from members of the public, who were rushing home — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 4, 2021

“The officers responded by fatally wounding him, as his accomplices escaped narrowly, towards Jericho,” the DCI said.

A firearm loaded with one round of 9mm calibre was recovered from the scene.

The suspects are linked to another robbery with violence incident that was reported earlier on Thursday evening at around 6:30pm where a woman identified as Judy Gacheri Wambura was shot and injured on the hip.

Gacheri is currently fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital.

She was walking home together with her colleagues when they were accosted by the gun toting thugs.

“As her panic-stricken colleague Francis Mwangi Mwai recounted to our officers, two men who had just alighted from a motorbike confronted them & snatched Gacheri’s handbag from her,” DCI added.

The thugs robbed them of their mobile phones and other valuables, before opening fire indiscriminately, seriously injuring Gacheri, as they fled on their motorbike that didn’t have a number plate.

“Detectives from the scenes of crime and photographic, units documented the scene and gathered crucial exhibits, that will be instrumental in nailing down the suspects,” said DCI.

Police are still looking for the other two suspects who are still at large.

