Police Gun Down Member of Notorious Gang Terrorizing Residents in Thika Town

Police have gunned down a member of a notorious gang that has been terrorizing residents around Thika town.

In details revealed by the DCI, the thug was part of a gang that has been robbing pedestrians of their valuables along the Kiang’ombe-Railway road at around 9 pm.

In the incident that happened yesterday night, the gang, armed with a firearm and other crude weapons had accosted two Mt Kenya University students who were going to the market to buy avocadoes.

They were reportedly attacked by the gang and ordered to surrender all their earthly possessions including mobile phones, belts, shoes and clothes. As if that was not enough, the gang further ordered them to surrender their MPesa pins before things took a new twist.

One of the victims, shaken decided to scream, and luckily two officers were patrolling the area and came to their rescue.

“Luckily, two cops on foot patrol heard the call of distress and rushed to the aid of the victims. What followed was a fierce exchange of fire between the cops on a mission to rescue the students and the thugs who were fighting to escape the wrath of the law enforcement officers,” the DCI said.

Following the scuffle, one thug was shot dead with the other accomplices escaping through a getaway motorbike. They however sustained serious injuries with a manhunt on for them.

A firearm with two rounds of ammunition and a machete were recovered from the slain thug

