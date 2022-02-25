Police Gun Down Leader of Notorious “Katombi” Gang in Mathare

Police have yet again gunned down the leader of the notorious Katombi gang that has been terrorizing residents in Mathare.

Jakande Kabende aka Kababa took over after the gang’s leader Fadhili Mgaza was shot down a fortnight ago.

Details by the DCI reveal that following the death of Fadhili, the gang had rebranded to “Yeyoye” gang where they promoted Kababa to be their leader.

On the fateful day, the gang leader among other members had stagged an attack at Bondeni area in Mathare where they maimed innocent civilians who were walking home and robbed them at gunpoint.

Read: Leader of “Katombi” Gang Terrorizing City Residents Felled in Mathare

Following a tipoff from the public, sleuths based at Pangani Police station visited the scene where they found two members of the gun had cornered a woman and upon being ordered to surrender they opened fire.

“What followed was a fierce exchange of fire, as the detectives responded to the thugs’ provocation with precision. When the guns went silent, Kababa who had concealed his identity using a balaclava lay motionless on the ground, as his accomplice the only surviving member of the gang staged a narrow escape deep into the settlement’s dark alleys,” the DCI said.

Detectives recovered one Webley revolver with four rounds of ammunition from the scene.

Katombi Gang Finally Wiped Out Barely two weeks after the newly installed leader of the infamous Katombi gang was gunned down, the outfit was dealt the final blow Tuesday night, after Fadhili Mgaza’s successor died in a hail of gunfire. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 24, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...