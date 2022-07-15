Police Gun Down Four ‘Nyuki Squad’ Gang Members In Nakuru

Police have gunned down four members of the notorious ‘Nyuki squad’ gang that has been terrorizing residents in Nakuru.

According to Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo, the four were ambushed by plain-clothed officers who were conducting an inspection on Friday morning.

Five others reportedly fled the scene with gunshot wounds. Police are high on their pursuit.

Recovered during the raid were 30 arrows, SIM cards, phones, crude weapons and bhang planted in the suspects’ neighborhood in Kelelwet, Nakuru West.

Notable, two brothers who were among the gang were also shot dead.

Last month, 27 people were arrested in connection to armed robbery incidents that had been rampant in Nakuru.

The DCI revealed that five of the suspects Moses Njoe aged 21, Thomas Nguruna aged 19, Evans Napati aged 21, Sammy Sunguya aged 23, and Emmanuel Tein aged 20 were arrested by officers based at Rhonda police station, shortly after staging an attack in Jasho area, Nakuru West sub-county.

Crude weapons including machetes, clubs, swords, metal rods and pieces of wood were recovered from the thugs, who have left Nakuru residents living in fear of being attacked. Also recovered were assorted SIM cards and identification documents belonging to victims of robbery incidents.

Detectives issued a warning to the other gang members with a directive that they surrender or face the full wrath of the law.

