Police Give Azimio Go-ahead to Hold Kamukunji Meeting

The Azimio La Umoja coalition may convene their consultative meeting in Nairobi, the police have said.

Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei said the opposition was looking to hold a meeting at Kamukunji Grounds in Muthurwa.

The police, according to Bungei, had put plans in place to guarantee a successful and calm meeting.

“We are on the ground to ensure the rally is peaceful. We will provide the needed security,” said Bungei.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is set to lead the consultative forum. He will jet back into the country this morning from Poland.

The opposition will discuss the next steps after President William Ruto assented to the contentious Finance Bill, 2023.

The law will now see the cost of living go up significantly. Starting July, VAT on fuel products will go up to 16%, sugar to 5%, 1.5% Housing tax, among others.

President Ruto told France 24 that he did not have a problem with anti-government protests as long as they did not destroy property.

“I have no problem with Raila Odinga. I have no problem with him organising protests. There are protests here in Paris. I have just asked Raila and the company not to engage in violence and destruction of property. This is all because we are a democracy,” said Dr Ruto.

It is likely that the country will experience a fresh wave of protests after Tuesday’s meeting.

