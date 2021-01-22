Police Foil Free Bobi Wine Protest In Nairobi

Police have dispersed a crowd that had planned demonstrations in Nairobi demanding the release of Bobi Wine from detention.

The protestors, constituting of Ugandans living and working in Kenya had planned to converge at Jeevanjee Gardens before matching to the Ugandan Embassy in Riverside.

They were however intercepted before they started their activities and the placards they were carrying confiscated.

The protestors stated that their main objective was to voice displeasure with Uganda’s recent elections, which they alleged were neither free nor fair while ideally demanding that Bobi Wine be released from detention.

According to Mbusa Awuor, the Central Sub-county Deputy Police Commander the protest was being held illegally as the relevant authorities were not notified.

“We will hold another demonstration next week. This time, we will go above and beyond what the police are asking for,” a protestor is quoted by a local publication.

Earlier in the day, there were mixed reactions after Uganda’s comedian, Patrick Salvado who is also President Yoweri Museveni’s die-hard supporter weighed in on Bobi Wine’s illegal detention.

Taking to Twitter, Salvado condemned the illegal detention of Bobi Wine and his family adding that he does not agree with what the government was doing.

The comedian further stated that being Museveni’s supporter does not necessarily mean he agrees with everything he does thus his actions on detaining Bobi Wine are illegal.

“Supporting Museveni doesn’t necessarily mean I agree with everything his government does, the general treatment of opposition during the whole election period has been appalling, especially the treatment of Bobi Wine,” he wrote.

A section of social media users however criticized him alluding that he was a hypocrite for supporting a dictator and claiming to stand against his actions.

