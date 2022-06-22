Disbelief As Police Find 22 Firearms, 565 Bullets At Kilimani Office

Police have discovered 22 firearms and more than 500 bullets at an office on Wood Avenue in Nairobi’s Kilimani Estate.

The officers were on site to help an auctioneer recover some Sh4.9 million from a tenant who had defaulted on rent.

Following the surprising discovery on Tuesday night, the Anti-Terror Police Unit took over the case.

A squad of armed police officers was providing security to the auctioneer following a court order to break in and remove the commodities belonging to the tenant identified as Ken Lugwili of Vic. Technologies Limited.

According to authorities, the said office was broken into by the auctioneers and in one of the rooms were the weapons.

They comprised nine escort magnum short guns, one Benelli short gun, five Guatro short guns, one savage short gun, six Walter pistols, and a total of 565 ammo of different calibers.

Read: Community Elders Surrender Firearms as Security Forces Intensify Crackdown In Marsabit

Police said they also recovered 25 pistol holsters, dozens of magazine carriers, 30 slings, ten sniper lamps and a certificate of registration as a firearm dealer.

A firearm movement register and other firearm manuals were also discovered.

According to the police, they have not yet spoken with Lugwili whose license to handle and sell guns expired in 2018.

Following a surge in instances of false certificates being circulated, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i announced the verification of civilian guns owners and dealers in December 2018.

Psychiatric evaluation by a government psychologist, criminal background checks, and ballistic testing of the firearms and ammunition by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were all part of the screening procedure.

The purpose of the vetting was to resolve the irregularities in the licensing and issuance of firearms.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...