Police Finally Deployed at Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm

Police have finally been deployed to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm in Ruiru.

This was after an invasion by suspected pro-government protesters on Monday. The vandals ferried aboard public service vehicles and private cars, made away with livestock and cut down trees.

They also set a section of the expansive farm on fire.

Witnesses said the looters gained access to the 11,000-acre farm from the Kamakis side along the Eastern Bypass.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga condemned the act saying it was “foolish”.

“Leo wametuma majambazi kupiga shamba ya Uhuru Kenyatta. Wametuma watu kiwanda changu, hiyo ni kitendo ya upumbavu na ujinga,” said Raila in Kibra on Monday.

Loosely translates to: “They sent criminals to invade Uhuru Kenyatta’s farm as well as my factory, that is foolishness.”

The former premier said his call for demonstrations was in line with the Constitution.

“Sisi tunafanya siasa ya kufuata sheria na katiba. Katiba inaruhusu maandamano. Katiba inaruhusu Wakenya kukutana kwa njia ya amani. Wale wanaenda kuvamia shamba za wengine na viwanda ni waoga, bwana Gachagua,” he added.

Loosely translated to: “The constitution allows us to demonstrate and picket in a peaceful manner. Those vandalising other people’s farms are cowards, Mr Gachagua.”

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) has also condemned the vandalism at the Northlands farm.

Party secretary general George Wainaina said: “Yet, if anyone is aggrieved by private ownership of land, the country has robust policy, institutional, legal and constitutional frameworks that outline the acquisition, ownership and administration of land in Kenya and the means for adjudication of such issues.”

He added: We urge politicians to stop using former President Uhuru Kenyatta as a bogeyman to divert public attention whenever serious concerns are raised over the cost of living; implementation of austerity measures to cut down extravagant public expenditure; and equitable distribution of national resources and opportunities.”

