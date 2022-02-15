Police FC Launch Stadium Project

Newly-promoted Kenyan Premier League side Police FC have launched a stadium project.

The ground breaking ceremony was held at the CID training school South C.

This was led by the DIG, Mr E Mbugua alongside the team chairman Mr Nyale and CEO Mr Chris.O.

The stadium is expected to be complete in the course of the year.

Police were promoted to the top tier this season after years in the lower leagues.

The team has shown intention of being one of the biggest in the country by signing several top players.

This has, however, not reflected in their performance as you’re still a mid-table team.

