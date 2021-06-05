Police Fatally Shoot Three Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants in Boni Forest

At least three suspected members of the Al-Shabaab terror group were on Saturday fatally shot in a police operation in Boni Forest, Lamu County.

The men were found with large quantities of food, a motorcycle and two rifles loaded with ammunition.

The trio, police believe, was part of a larger group staging attacks against law enforcement and non-locals.

“They use the motorcycle to escape once their mission is successful or when surrounded. Operation is ongoing to get more,” an official aware of the goings-on told a local daily.

The Saturday morning operation involved multi-agency teams. Security has been beefed up around the area since President Uhuru Kenyatta formally opened the Lamu port on May 20.

On May 18, the militia group killed seven officers who were on patrol. One of the officers who managed to escape, returned on June 3.

Constable Norman Mwongera turned up 17 days after the attack at a local police camp. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He did, however, have with him his weapons; Negev S/No. NG7 47xxx06 with no ammos and a Ceska pistol S/no. F8526 with 11 RDS.

He was flown to Nairobi for specialized care where Interior CS Fred Matiang’i paid him a visit.

