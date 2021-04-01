Police Erect 33 Road Blocks in Kenya’s ‘Disease-infested Zone’ Ahead of Easter Celebrations

The government has beefed up security ahead of Easter Holiday celebrations this weekend, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said on Thursday while announcing strict implementation of Covid-19 containment measures.

Addressing members of the press at the National Police Service Headquarters- Jogoo house in Nairobi, the IG urged people within the Zoned Area of Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru Counties, which was recently declared a Covid-19 disease-infested area, to exercise caution and not to travel to other parts of the country except for essential service providers.

He said a total of 33 roadblocks have been erected on all the major roads leading into and out of the Zoned Area to help in the implementation of the cessation of movement directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Friday.

“These roadblocks will be manned day and night to ensure total compliance of non-movement into and out of the Zoned Area,” he said.

“Further, Curfew hours as prescribed between 8pm to 4am within the Zoned Area shall remain in force until further notice.”

The IG said the National Police Service will conduct the operations jointly with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya Prisons Service.

The Commissioner-General of Prisons, Mutyambai said, has released more than 3000 officers to augment the NPS officers in ensuring that citizens go through this festive season in a secure and peaceful environment.

“The National Police Service calls upon the members of public to cooperate with the police officers as they enforce the law and Ministry of Health Protocols and Regulations, in order to contain the spread of covid-19. On our part, we commit to be humane as we discharge our mandate,” he added.

Easter, also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is a Christian festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

Kenya has so far recorded 134,058 positive cases of Coronavirus, 2,153 deaths and 92,679 recoveries.

