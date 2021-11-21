Justice Mrima’s Security Enhanced After Threats Over ‘Unfavourable Orders’

The government has enhanced security of High Court Judge Anthony Mrima following recent claims that his life is in danger.

Head of Judiciary Police Unit Lazarus Opicho confirmed on Sunday that he has contacted Justice Mrima over the threats and enhanced his security.

“Due to the foregoing, I have been in touch with the Judge and enhanced his security,” Opicho said.

Further, the police boss asked the judge to file a formal complaint to help security teams investigate the matter.

“The security of Judges and Judicial Officers is of utmost priority to the Judiciary. Because of this centrality, and in conjunction with the Inspector General, National Police Service, the Chief Justice established the Judiciary Police Unit to support the security needs of Judges and Judicial Officers,” he said.

“I want to assure that we have mapped the security needs of Judges and Magistrates. The National Police Service continues to work towards the security of all staff and will ensure that it is well-coordinated, and secured working environment.”

The judge on Thursday alleged that he has been threatened by senior state officers for issuing “unfavourable orders” against the State.

“Recently I handled a matter and issued some orders. The orders were directed towards some senior state officers. I was surprised to be approached by an emissary sent by one of the said state officers,” said justice Mrima.

Without disclosing the matter in question, justice Mrima said the message was to cease being personal and to stop giving “unfavourable orders”.

He added that the emissary threatened to deal with him using other methods should he not heed the warning.

“I am not new to such threats and actual acts of violence against me,” he said.

Justice Mrima revealed that after the 2017 elections, he handled a poll petition in which the parties involved approached him with instructions on how to determine the matter.

“My house was burgled into. It was ransacked. Things were thrown all over. Except for a safe which was carried away, everything else was left in the house,” he said.

He made the allegations as he sentenced DCI director George Kinoti to four months behind bars for disobeying court orders requiring him to return firearms belonging to businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

The judge ordered Kinoti be jailed at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

Kinoti was ordered to surrender to the Prison authorities within seven days. Failure to do so, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is required to arrest him.

