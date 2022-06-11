Police Most Wanted Electronic Devices Theft Suspect, ‘Boss Lady’, Arrested in Kisumu

Police in Kisumu have a arrested a woman connected with a spate of robberies in Nairobi. Elizabeth Akinyi, alias Boss Lady who was among the police most wanted list, was arrested at the National Housing apartments in Kibuye on Thursday.

According to Nyanza regional Police commander Karanja Muiruri, the suspect was involved in the theft of high-end electronic devices.

She was apprehended by Officers from the Kondele police station in Kisumu, as well as officers from the Parklands police station in Nairobi. During the arrest, assorted TVs, computers as wellas other electronic devices, and jewellery was recovered from her residence.

Muiruri said that Ahmed Maalim Abdullahi, a complainant in the case, has positively identified his Sh125,000 fifty-five inch TV. Among other items recovered are a 55-inch LG Oled curved TV set, Sony PSS Play Station 5, Sony DVD player with three speakers, Sony sound bar, one piece, Sony PS4 Play Station 4 and a Samsung tablet.

One necklace and a set of earrings, eight wristwatches, a Deco ball on a stand, Zuku fibre home router, four pieces of buibui, Apple Ipod, Samsung Duos, and one gold band were also discovered by police.

The suspect, together with the recovered items were handed over to Parklands police for further action.

