Police Disrupt DP Ruto Allies’ Campaign For Feisal Bader In Msambweni

A heavy contingent of police officers has been deployed at Ukunda show ground thus blocked the meeting scheduled by Feisal Bader, the Msambweni by-election independent candidate.

Reports indicate that the officers were deployed in different parts where they barricaded roads that lead to the showground.

Ideally, the Deputy President William Ruto, former Senator Johnstone Muthama, Hassan Omar, Boni Khalwale, and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa were expected to attend.

“Police mount roadblocks cordon off venue for the meeting of Independent Msambweni parliamentary aspirant Faisal Abdalla Bader to be attended by Former Senators Johnson Muthama, Hassan Omar, Boni Khalwale and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa. Police /military state loading,” wrote Caleb Kositany on Twitter.

The Msambweni by-elections were scheduled for December 15 after the seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori in March. The ODM MP succumbed to cancer.

In a press conference by Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, he cited the recent advisory by Chief Justice David Maraga to the Head of State to send lawmakers home over failure to enact laws key in the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule as one of the reasons why the party pulled out of the poll.

“The decision not to engage in the contest is informed by the facts prevailing at the moment when we face challenges like the recent advisory by the Chief Justice that parliament should be dissolved,” Tuju said.

These events come just a day after DP Ruto’s event scheduled to take place at Kebirigo High School in Nyamira was postponed.

The venue had been set up and the riders who had converged for a fundraiser function were ordered by police to vacate the premises. Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the meeting was illegal.

