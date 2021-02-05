Police Dispute Claims Gov’t Car Hit Disabled Man On The Way To Uhuru’s Sagana Meeting

The tale of Charles Nderitu, a 45-year-old disabled man is one that threw social media into a frenzy with the majority calling for justice after he was hit by a vehicle and died en route to the hospital.

Nderitu left his home on Saturday morning to accompany one of his relatives to the local shopping center before tragedy struck.

According to Nderitu’s relative, a speeding convoy of government officials passed them and upon inquiring why they were speeding, she was told they were on the right side of the road.

Nderitu was then hit and died while being rushed to the hospital with witnesses stating that the accident happened when one of the vehicles tried to overtake the others in the convoy.

“Gari tatu ilimgonga…magari kubwa..hiyo ma V8…lakini hakukufia hapo, alikufa akipelekwa General,” said Jecinta Wanjira, an aunt to the deceased.

Police spokesman Charles Owino has however disputed claims that a government car hit Nderitu on the way to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Sagana meeting.

Speaking yesterday to a local media, Owino said that he is unaware of who the government-registered high-end vehicles were released to on the day of the accident.

“Unfortunately I had not found out as at the time I came here on whether the vehicle has been identified. But I hope when I go back I will find out,” said Owino.

He however added that investigation into the matter has commenced and procedures will be strictly followed to accord the deceased and his family justice.

“The family should rest assured that we shall follow procedures strictly no matter which vehicle was involved in crushing the person,” he added.

The family has since recorded a statement with a police station in Nyeri and are waiting for investigations.

