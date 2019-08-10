Police Destroy Bhang Worth Ksh6 Million In Migori

Police officers have destroyed bhang worth Ksh6 million in Rongo town, Migori County.

The exercise which took place on Friday was overseen by Rongo Resident Magistrate Raymond Langat and Rongo Assistant County Commissioner Peter Nyandat.

According to Magistrate Langat, the over Ksh6 million banned drug was presented in court last year as evidence and thee suspects sentenced to jail terms between five and ten years.

Affirming that the courts are committed to deal with those found guilty of trafficking bhang, Mr Langat also applauded the police for their fight against narcotics in Migori County.

He also added that the courts are working on how to deal with cases of suspected drug traffickers who disappear after being granted bond by the court.

On his part, Mr. Nyandat assured residents of police commitment to winning the fight against drugs in the area.

Additionally, he called on the citizens to continue supporting the police in the fight against drug trafficking.

