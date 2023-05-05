Police Deny Raila Entry into Shakahola Forest

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga was on Friday denied entry into Shakahola Forest.

The opposition leader was asked by the operation commander to seek permission from Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.

Raila protested the move saying he had traveled from Nairobi to see the graves.

“I want to access the forest so that I can be able to see the graves, I can’t travel all the way and go back without seeing the scene,” he said.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga denied entry into Shakahola mass grave site pic.twitter.com/8HSn5R19Yr — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 5, 2023

But the police boss told the ODM leader that the area was cordoned off and his entrance could interfere with investigations.

“No one is allowed in the forest because the [investigation] process is delicate,” said Peter Ndung’u, the senior assistant inspector general of police.

Raila was accompanied by Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi and Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu.

