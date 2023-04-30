Police Deny Azimio Permission to Hold Demos on Tuesday

Police will not grant Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party permission to hold protests on Tuesday.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei on Sunday said the protests held by the opposition in March were nothing but peaceful.

Mr Bungei told reporters that the demonstrations only resulted in destruction of property, loss of life and looting.

“Previous demonstrations in the month of March were marred with violence as the demonstrators were armed with machetes, who attacked innocent members of the public who were going by their business,” said the police boss.

The police commander insisted that the demonstrations will be met with the full force of the law.

“The Azimio demonstrations were nothing but peaceful as such by this letter we are declining to allow the Azimio team the go-ahead to proceed with the demonstrations, and any such demonstration will be dispensed by law enforcement officers,” he added.

Last week, the opposition announced the resumption of anti-government protests after bipartisan talks collapsed.

The teams could not agree on the involvement of MPs Adan Keynan and David Pkosing.

President William Ruto warned the opposition against holding demos.

“I want to tell them, the demonstrations they are planning in Nairobi CBD to destroy property will not work, I am the President of Kenya and if you want to continue, I will deal with you, enough is enough, it will not happen anymore,” he said.

“It is not possible for us to allow a few people to destroy property and people’s business in quest of their own interest and selfish issues, we must be a country that cares for everyone.”

