Police Deny Arresting Sacked Prisons Boss Wycliffe Ogalo

DCI detectives and Anti Terrorist Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested former Commissioner General of Prisons Service, Wycliffe Ogalo.

Ogalo was picked from his office at Magereza House, the Prisons Service Headquarters on Wednesday, shortly after being sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In videos doing rounds on social media, Magereza House is raided by heavily armed officers who are seen whisking away the former Prisons boss.

Also apprehended was the Head of Kamiti Prisons, Charles Mutembei and his deputy.

Reports indicate that the trio have been taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road for grilling.

The arrests are in connection with the recent escapes from Kamiti Maximum Prison by three terror convicts.

Moments later, police denied arresting Ogalo saying that they only escorted him out of the premises to his home.

“The reporting appearing in mainstream and social media that the former Kenya Prisons Service’s Commissioner General Mr. Wycliffe Ogallo has been arrested by police is not accurate as stated,” said the police in a statement.

“This is to clarify that police only facilitated a smooth and seamless handover of office and escorted the former Commissioner General to his home.”

