Police Deny Arresting UDA Candidate in Kiamokama By-election

The office of the Inspector General of Police has denied media reports that an aspirant for Member of County Assembly in Kiamokama Ward was arrested earlier today.

Nyandusi Nyakeramba, a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, according to the media reports, was arrested over voter bribery.

Also said to have been arrested on Thursday morning as polls opened in Kiamokama Ward are politicians and businessmen Don Bosco Gichana, Zaheer Jhanda and a press aide in the Kisii County Governor’s office Dalfant Nyatige.

But in a statement on Thursday afternoon, Police Spokesperson Charles Owino clarified that no aspirant had been arrested in the ongoing Kiamokama by-election corroborating information from authorities in the Ward that they only helped ‘secure him to safety from some people who were out to harm him’.

He, however, said four people were arrested over voter bribery.

Read: DP Ruto Allies Teargassed As Chaos Rock London Ward By-election [Photos]

According to Owino, at around 9.00 am, a group of unauthorized persons in three motor vehicles drove into a Polling Centre, on arrival they approached individual voters with an intent to bribe them, in the process the voters got agitated and a confrontation ensued between voters and the individuals.

“This led to a quick response by the Police who arrested four (4) persons for committing election offences. I wish to clarify that no aspirant in Kiamokama Ward in Kisii County was arrested as earlier alleged, ” said Owino.

Read Also: Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa Caught On Camera Slapping IEBC Official (Video)

“Any person committing an election or criminal offence will not be spared irrespective of his/her social or economic status in the society.”

Owino urged members of the public to cooperate with election officials and Police Officers at the Polling Centres.

“The cooperation and partnership is necessary for achieving a fair and transparent process during this ongoing by-elections countrywide, ” he added.

The Police Spokesperson issued the statement hours after cases of violence were reported in Kabuchai, Matungu and London Ward where locals are electing their leaders today.

In London Ward, DP Ruto allies Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru) were teargassed after chaos erupted at the Milimani Primary School polling station.

Elsewhere in Bungoma County, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and his Belgut Nelson Koech counterpart were arrested in connection with alleged voter bribery in the ongoing Kabuchai Constituency by-election.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu