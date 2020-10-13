Police Deny Approval of DP Ruto’s Nyamira Events

Police in Nyamira have denied reports doing rounds on the interwebs indicating that they had given the green-light for Deputy President William Ruto to preside over two fundraiser activities that cancelled last week.

Police commanders from Kitutu Masaba and West Mugirango have disowned the letters shared on social media.

The letters dated October 13 were addressed to MPs Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Vincent Kemosi(West Mugirango) giving them the go-ahead to plan the events.

Speaking to the Standard, Masaba North Ward Police Commander Elam Esendi said the process to grant permission was still ongoing and a final decision was yet to be made.

“The letter on social media is from an unknown source and it should be known that we follow a chain of command and we cannot pre-empt the process. The events are for the office of the Presidency and it has to be approved through the chains of command. Communication will be issued once it is passed through the procedures,” Esendi is quoted by the daily.

County Commissioner Amos Mariba said investigations have been launched to ascertain the origin of the fake approval letters.

“Such are criminal elements who are breaching the law of public order,” Mariba said.

The letters read, “Take NOTE that you will be in compliance with the advisory directives by National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) and in obeyance of the Public Order Act Chapter 56, and adherence to health protocols in regard to Covid-I9.”

“As the convener, you will work with the police officers to ensure that law and order is maintained. You will be held responsible for any acts of lawlessness and disorder that may arise.”

The DP was forced to cancel the two events last week after hours of confrontations between police and his supporters who had gathered at Kebirigo High School.

“After consultations with MPs Kemosi, Mose,Nyamoko, the bodaboda sacco and church leadership who had invited us, we have postponed the two functions in Nyamira County to Thursday next week,” Ruto said on Twitter.

