State House Out of Bounds – Police Say as Azimio Monday Demos Declared Illegal

Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei has declared Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Monday protests illegal.

Bungei on Sunday said the protests did not meet the threshold.

The police boss told reporters that they received requests from two groups intending to hold protests on the same day but did not grant either group a permit.

Azimio la Umoja and Nairobi business community had written to the police on their intention to hold demos on Monday.

“We are in receipt of two requests that came late yesterday and today in the m morning. One was from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and another from the Nairobi business community. The two groups intended to have peaceful demos. But for public safety none has been granted,” he said.

The police warned of dire consequences should either group break the law.

“Any person who will breach the peace or break the law during the procession shall be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

“The public order act of 2012 is very clear, if a protest is not within the framework of that order then it is illegal.”

He also insisted that State House was out of bounds as it is a restricted area.

“I want to underline some areas such as State House where we have heard people planning to invade or visit is covered by the laws of Kenya that it is a restricted area for unauthorised persons,” he said.

On Saturday, Raila Odinga told his supporters that only a small group will deliver their message to President William Ruto.

“We shall send some people to give Ruto our message. State House is a public place (despite being protected), and if they allow our delegates to enter, so be it. If they don’t, they will leave the message at the door,” he stated.

“State House is a public property, the coalition will select a delegation of people who will represent the coalition at State House.”

