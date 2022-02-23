in NEWS

Police Crack Down on Fraudulent Television Vendors in Nairobi

Police patrolling the streets of Nairobi (Courtesy)

The National Police has intensified the crackdown on Fraudulent Television vendors in the streets of Nairobi.

In an update, the police say they heeded complaints from customers who had been dupped to pay extra money from the agreed prices by the vendors.

Apparently, customers would make orders for television sets and when they are delivered, they are forced to pay extra in a new fraudulent scheme.

Officers from Kamukunji and Central police stations thus patrolled the streets of Nairobi to ensure sanity is restored with customers experiencing an easy shopping experience.

“In our routine spot checks, we have observed the consistent presence of mobile and static police teams along the notorious streets. With the overwhelmingly positive feedback from the public, it is evident shoppers now have an easy shopping experience.

The authorities further cautioned the public to exercise caution when the deal is too good to avoid being defrauded.

