Police Crack Down on Fraudulent Television Vendors in Nairobi

The National Police has intensified the crackdown on Fraudulent Television vendors in the streets of Nairobi.

In an update, the police say they heeded complaints from customers who had been dupped to pay extra money from the agreed prices by the vendors.

Apparently, customers would make orders for television sets and when they are delivered, they are forced to pay extra in a new fraudulent scheme.

Officers from Kamukunji and Central police stations thus patrolled the streets of Nairobi to ensure sanity is restored with customers experiencing an easy shopping experience.

“In our routine spot checks, we have observed the consistent presence of mobile and static police teams along the notorious streets. With the overwhelmingly positive feedback from the public, it is evident shoppers now have an easy shopping experience.

Following a social media update we made on 26th January 2022 concerning a fraudulent scheme by television vendors where customers were reportedly compelled to pay additional costs after an agreed price is paid, we wish to commend Kamkunji and Central Police Stations for pic.twitter.com/MRReFb8rQF — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) February 23, 2022

The authorities further cautioned the public to exercise caution when the deal is too good to avoid being defrauded.

