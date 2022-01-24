Police Couple Found Dead In Kiminini In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Police in Trans Nzoia have launched investigations into the death of two police officers whose lifeless bodies were found at their house in Kiungani Police Station in Kiminini.

Preliminary investigations indicate the police couple died in an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday morning.

The officers, Constable Abel Andari aged 28 and his wife Dorcas Chebet, 27, were attached to different stations.

Constable Wesonga, who was attached to Kiminini Police Station, located less than 10 kilometres from Kiungani, is said to have arrived at her husband’s workplace at around 10:30am.

According to County Police Commander Jacinta Wesonga, the couple had a brief chat before Chebet proceeded to the husband’s house within the station.

The husband followed her shortly after. The two locked themselves in the house for about an hour before gunshots rented the air.

“After an hour or so, officers said they heard a gunshot. About 10 minutes later, they heard another, then the third shortly after,” said Wesonga.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Chebet shot Andari in the chest before turning the gun on herself.

The woman is said to have shot herself on the forehead using a G3 rifle. The cause of the disagreement between the couple remains unknown.

The bodies of the two officers were moved to Kitale Level Four morgue awaiting an autopsy and further investigations.

The couple leaves behind a one-year-old baby.

