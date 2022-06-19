Standoff Looms As Police Cordon Off Jacaranda Grounds Ahead of DP Ruto Rally

Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s Jacaranda Grounds rally might not take place after all.

This was after the police cancelled the rally over alleged security reasons.

Anti-riot police were deployed to the area at about 4 am and turned away the event organizers.

According to a senior officer who spoke to the Star, there are plans to cause chaos at the rally.

“Let them come if they wish but they should know the meeting is not on for today. They can try tomorrow,” said a senior official.

But deputy president William Ruto told his supporters that the event was still on.

He shared the message via social media a little after 9 am.

“The Kenya Kwanza fraternity and the entire hustler nation wishes a blessed Sunday to all na tukutane Jacaranda after church,” he tweeted.

The Kenya Kwanza fraternity and the entire hustler nation wishes a blessed Sunday to all na tukutane Jacaranda after church. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 19, 2022

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino said the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party had called off its rally which was apparently going to be held at the historic grounds.

Babu claimed he had booked the grounds on June 15, as had Ruto’s camp.

The letter from the Kenya Kwanza camp, however, indicated that they were seeking permission to use the grounds last year.

The legislator asked his supporters to stay home and maintain peace.

“I had booked Jacaranda Grounds for my function today and notified the police while Ruto booked the same venue on the same day but in 2021 as per their notification letter.I have full rights to use this ground today but let my People stay at home coz we love peace,” he tweeted.

I had booked Jacaranda Grounds for my function today and notified the police while Ruto booked the same venue on the same day but in 2021 as per their notification letter.I have full rights to use this ground today but let my People stay at home coz we love peace. pic.twitter.com/BulesVp24y — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) June 19, 2022

