Police Constable Shoots Self Dead in Mombasa

A Police Constable has shot himself dead in Makupa, Mombasa County, Coast Police Boss Manasseh Musyoka has confirmed.

The officer, Constable Jacob Masha used a G3 rifle to shoot himself in his house on Sunday night although the motive for the incident is yet to be determined.

According to authorities, they heard a gunshot from their colleague who was attached Makupa Police Line’s house and upon rushing there, they found he had committed suicide.

The 32-year-old was found lying in a pool of blood with a bullet having exited from his forehead.

The body has since been moved to the mortuary.

In a similar account of events last month, a police officer attached to Kabete Police Station fatally shot six people before turning the gun on himself.

Constable Benson Imbatu is said to have taken home with him an AK47 rifle and later picked a quarrel with his girlfriend of three months, Carol Imbatu.

According to the police, the officer shot and killed his wife, neighbors and boda boda riders who were at the scene of the crime.

Imbatu then took his life by shooting himself in the neck.

