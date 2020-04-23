Police Constable Oyombe Linked To Death Of Leeds University Student Carlton Maina Denies Murder Charges, Freed On Bail

Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe, the Police Officer accused of killing of Leeds University Student Carlton David Maina, was on Thursday charged with murder.

Appearing before Justice Jessie Lessit, the police constable denied the murder charges and was granted Ksh600,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Ksh1 million.

In her bail ruling, the judge barred the accused from visiting Kibera until the case is heard and determined.

Oyombe’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta had pleaded with the court to admit the suspect to bail arguing that he is not a flight risk and he was still serving at the National Police Service.

The prosecution did not oppose Oyombe’s release on bail but asked the court to put stringent terms.

However, Lawyer Dimas Kiprono, representing Carlton’s family opposed his release on bail.

Kiprono argued that if released, the accused may interfere with witnesses because he is an officer and has networks that he may use to intimidate witnesses in the case.

Oyombe who is attached to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Police Post was arrested last week on Wednesday following the completion of an inquest into the death of Maina.

“Following completion of Inquest into the death of Carlton David Maina on 22nd December 2018 at Laini Saba in Kibera, Constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe of KNH Police Post was today arrested & to be charged for the offence of Murder C/Sec 203 as read with sec 204 of the Penal Code, ” said DCI.

Maina, who studied electronic engineering at the University of Leeds, had returned to Kenya from West Yorkshire to see his family for Christmas.

He was shot and killed on December 22, 2018, at Laini Saba area as headed home after watching a football match on suspicion that he was a criminal.

“The deceased who on the fateful night succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted on him by the said police officer was a student at the University of Leeds in England. Suspect to be arraigned tomorrow 16th April, 2020 before Milimani High Court, ” said DCI.

The killing received condemnation by rights groups that called for immediate arrest and prosecution of the police officer who fired the killer shot.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) said it had launched a probe into Maina’s killing.

