Police Constable Edgar Mokamba Arrested For Shooting And Killing Civilian Friend In Westlands

Police Constable Edgar Mokamba has been arrested over the suspected murder of his civilian companion on Tuesday evening in Westlands, Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mokamba who is attached to Gigiri’s Nyari Police Patrol Base had been deployed as a station guard. He was armed with an AK47 rifle.

“….he was joined by his regular fiend who frequents at the patrol base located in Nairobi’s Westlands area,” the DCI said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

Hours later, DCI said, a blast of shots was heard where the officer-in-charge of the base rushed to the scene only to find the lifeless body of the victim at the driver’s seat of his Toyota Probox.

“The officer, who had been socially chewing miraa with the deceased the whole time was disarmed and arrested, having sprayed 10 rounds of ammunition in the blast, ” said DCI.

Read: Suspected Gangster Who Snatched A Firearm From A Cop In Kayole Gunned Down

The officer is detained as police continue with investigations to establish the motive behind the killing.

>>>friend, and who frequents at the patrol base located in Nairobi's Westlands area. Shockingly, a blast of shots was heard hours later where the officer in-charge base rushed to the scene only to find the lifeless body of the victim at the driver's seat of his Toyota Probox. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 30, 2020

The officer, who had been socially chewing miraa with the deceased the whole time was disarmed and arrested, having sprayed 10 rounds of ammunition in the blast. With him in cells, detectives have launched investigations to establish the motive behind the killing. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 30, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu