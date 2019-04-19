Police Constable Arrested Soliciting Bribes In Kisumu Freed, Now Threatening Traffic Police

On April 13, a police officer in Kisumu, Ronaldo Otieno, was arrested demanding bribes from a businessman in Kisumu.

The officer was attached to Alpha Two that deals with operation and intelligence and was intercepted along Ahero-Kisumu highway by speed check Kisumu officers for speeding in Toyota Fielder Reg No. KCM 681L.

The said police officer who had no Certificate of Appointment with him was holding a police pocket phone, one Luo male adult aged 27 years namely Swalleh Omondi handcuffed and was in the company of a driver who escaped.

The traffic officers got suspicious since the said officer was not in company of another officer and he said he was from Homa Bay on duty.

Upon searching Ksh13,250 was recovered from the officer, and Kitchen Knife was recovered from the vehicle. He was escorted to Ahero Police Station and booked at 1140hrs.

When interrogated by officers from DCI Kisumu Central it was established that the said arrested officer was on extortion spree. The said Swalleh Omondi was also booked for an offence of obtaining money by false pretences in that he had obtained Ksh8 million by pretending he was in position to sale a land parcel at Kisumu.

Early on the arrested officer had demanded Ksh2 million from Swaleh in order for him to be released. Upon inquiring from in charge of the officer it was confirmed that the said officer had not been send on duty to Homa Bay.

He had already given them Ksh500,000 but Ronaldo was demanding Ksh1.5 million more to make it Ksh2 million.

However, this desk learns that the officer was mysteriously released after senior police officers from Kisumu called Ahero police station and demanded that he be released.

Now the released officer is threatening traffic cops who arrested him, saying that he will kill them if they continue to pursue the story.

“He is protected by Kisumu Regional AP boss and the regional commander of police. He tracks business people using the devices issued to Criminal Intelligence Unit officers within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations,” says a source, who sought anonymity.

