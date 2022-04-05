Police Constable Arrested Selling Phone He Allegedly Snatched from Civilian

A police Constable in Nyandarua County has been arrested for selling a phone he allegedly snatched from a civilian.

Reports indicate that the officer attempted to make away with a phone belonging to Ms Ann Macharia whom he met outside Club Dee located in Olkalau, Nyandarua County.

Apparently, the officer introduced himself to Ann as a senior police constable and ordered her to hand him her mobile phone. Ms Ann reportedly followed the officer who was walking at high speed before he disappeared.

“One gentleman who identified himself as a police officer snatched her phone make Oppo A15 from her hand and asked her to follow him to the station,” the police report reads in part.

It was then that Ms Ann decided to file a report at the police station where investigations into the same commenced.

Apparently, the Police Constable upon taking the phone from Ms Ann attempted to sell it in a nearby town.

The police Constable was identified by his colleague Mr Ali Abdow and was arrested immediately. He was taken to custody where the victim, Ms Ann positively identified him.

“At the scene, the two officers managed to arrest the suspect and escorted him to the station where a quick search was conducted and the phone valued at Sh20,000 was recovered from the officer,” the police report adds.

