Police Constable Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Man In Embakasi In A Suspected Love Triangle

A Police Constable, Titus Kipchirchir Kirui has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Embakasi in a suspected love triangle.

According to a local publication, Constable Kirui will be charged in court with the murder of Charles Karagu.

A police statement reveals that Constable Kirui shot Karagu following an argument over a woman.

“According to the witnesses, the deceased was shot by a police officer known to them when they had an argument with an unknown male adult over a love triangle involving a woman,” the police statement read in part.

Read: Embakasi DCIO Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Dead a Watchman at a Kayole Club

In a different account of events early this month, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Embakasi in Nairobi was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a night guard in Kayole.

Simon Mwongela, who is attached to Embakasi Police Station, is said to have shot dead the security guard after an altercation outside a club and lodging in Masimba area.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) officer, witnesses said, arrived at the joint at around 4am and demanded the guard to open the gate and allow him to have a rest at the lodging. He had apparently been on a duty overnight. The guard declined to open the gate saying it was late hence the DCIO responded by shooting at the gate in an attempt to force it open. The bullet hit the guard in the chest and he died on the spot. Mwongela was arraigned in court and charged today, May 31, 2021. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu