Police Commander In Sonko Assault Case Takes Over As Nairobi Police Boss

Rashid Yakub, the officer in Sonko’s assault case has taken over from Philip Ndolo as the new Nairobi Police Commander.

These changes were announced today, Saturday where Yakub who was Coast Police Commander takes over as Nairobi County police boss. The changes will also see Ndolo posted at Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri as the deputy commandant.

Yakub came into the limelight last year during the dramatic arrest of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in Gilgil.

Rashid Yakub is your new Nairobi County police boss. — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) August 1, 2020

Read: Voi Court Drops Assault Case Against Governor Sonko

During the arrest, Sonko was on December 6, 2019, accused of assaulting a police officer contrary to section 103 of the National Police Service Act 2011, at the Ikanga airstrip.

The county boss was also said to have kicked in the thigh Coast regional commander Rashid Yakubu.

He was supposed to appear before senior resident magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi on December 18 but could not because he was unwell. Yakub, however, filed an application to withdraw assault charges levelled against Sonko, days after the incident. Read Also: Police File Application To Withdraw Assault Charges Against Sonko In a ruling by Senior resident magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi, the complainant, Yakub indicated that he was no longer interested in pursuing the matter. In his application, Yakub said his “conscience had directed him to forgive and forget” adding that he had not had peace in his soul ever since the case was taken to court. The police boss further rubbished claims that he was pressurized to drop the case. “He assaulted me, but I have decided to move on. Even the Bible asks Christians to forgive those who wrong them. “I was not compromised by Sonko, I don’t know him and I have never met him. I am a Muslim and I don’t harbour grudges. “Sometimes, we can act out of anger and Sonko and I are not different. My heart is clean after immense soul searching, I decided to let go the case,” he continued. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu